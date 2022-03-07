Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Citigroup stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

