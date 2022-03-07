Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

