Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $215,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,311.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.