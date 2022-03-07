CLS (LON:CLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $180.20

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.20 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 181.60 ($2.44), with a volume of 93647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.20 ($2.48).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.89) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.85. The company has a market capitalization of £749.61 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

In other news, insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($119,146.65). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 49,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($138,317.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $19,218,840.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

