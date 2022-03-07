CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

CNO Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.43 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.