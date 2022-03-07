Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,413.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,413.50 ($18.97) and last traded at GBX 1,421 ($19.07), with a volume of 204331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,575 ($21.13).

CCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,130 ($42.00) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,933.33 ($39.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,420.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,484.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($33.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,888.38 ($5,217.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

