Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,753,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 3.68% of Cogent Communications worth $128,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.33%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $726,031. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

