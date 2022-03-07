Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

CHRS opened at $11.85 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

