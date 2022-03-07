Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,767 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $142,791,000 after purchasing an additional 495,642 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

