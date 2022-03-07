Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Photronics by 110.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Photronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

PLAB opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $36,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,873 shares of company stock worth $2,957,127. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

