Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after buying an additional 479,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,076,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.
Several research firms have recently commented on PII. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.
Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.