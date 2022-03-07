Comerica Bank Has $3.49 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NOV stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.