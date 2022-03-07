Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

