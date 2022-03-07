Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.47 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.