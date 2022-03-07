Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Belden worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.39. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Belden Profile (Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.