Comerica Bank Sells 10,735 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,476,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

