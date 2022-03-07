Comerica Bank Sells 11,089 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,941,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

