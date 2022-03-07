Comerica Bank Sells 5,258 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $135.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

