Comerica Bank Sells 7,491 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Belden worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Belden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Belden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BDC opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

