Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CVGI opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

