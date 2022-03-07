Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

