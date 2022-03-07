Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 20.10 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -231.06

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

