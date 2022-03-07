Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) versus Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Critical Analysis

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.50 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 33.85 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -7.98

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -245.97% -176.47% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -7.92% -0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Compass Therapeutics and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 523.72%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Compass Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

