comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider William Paul Livek Purchases 200,000 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08.

Shares of comScore stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. 541,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,700. comScore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 1,990.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 235,128 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in comScore by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 43,079 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

