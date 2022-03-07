Conformis, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Conformis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Conformis stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

