CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.33

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 11566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 929,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 174,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 164,026 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.