Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $4.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $513.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

