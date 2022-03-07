Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200,905 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of Constellium worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellium by 1,352.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 56.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.