Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

