Contrasting Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.1% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 403.27%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.70%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics N/A -42.08% -38.21% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -54.08% -48.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.94 million ($1.36) -1.87 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($4.16) -3.97

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magenta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

