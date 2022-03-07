Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.261-$3.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $464.00.

NYSE:COO traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.54. The company had a trading volume of 638,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

