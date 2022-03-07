Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.85. 4,394,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50. Corning has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

