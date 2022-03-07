Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 4,956 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.16. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

