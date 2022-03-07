Corrado Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund accounts for about 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period.

NBXG stock traded down 0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,144. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of 12.91 and a 12 month high of 20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

