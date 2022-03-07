Corrado Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of SGDJ stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,937. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

