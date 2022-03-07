Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.65

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.65 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 431941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.65 ($0.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.07) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.11 million and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.84.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

