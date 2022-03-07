Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 1229142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,779 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,526,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 785,375 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $22,953,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

