Cowen Trims Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Target Price to $13.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aziyo Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.07.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 189.70% and a negative net margin of 52.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

