Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 8th. Credo Technology Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.66 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

