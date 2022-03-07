Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,600 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,487.50 ($113.88).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,962 ($93.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,171.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,936.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.76) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

