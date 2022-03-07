Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Lowered to GBX 9,000 at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,400 ($126.12) to GBX 9,000 ($120.76) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRDA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($113.21).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,966 ($93.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,171.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,936.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

