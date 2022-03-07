Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

