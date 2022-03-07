Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.56.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $278.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

