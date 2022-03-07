Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $212.82 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

