Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,640 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 224,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.