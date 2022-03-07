Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,640 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 224,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.