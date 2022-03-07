CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.03 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
