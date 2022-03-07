CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $179.03 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -190.46, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock worth $26,600,608 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.