CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. 1,316,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362,847. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

