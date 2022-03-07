CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 32,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 13,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.43 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

