CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CTO opened at $66.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

