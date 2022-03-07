Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,463 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.88 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

